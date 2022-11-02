Applications invited from students aspiring to study abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

The D.Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation has invited applications from candidates eligible to seek financial assistance to pursue higher education in foreign universities for the year 2022-23. The eligible candidates get financial assistance up to ₹ 3.5 lakh a year and maximum of ₹10 lakh for the course at the interest rate of 2%. Those studying post-doctoral, PhD and post graduation can apply.

The candidates can submit applications through Seva Sindhu portal before December 31. They should have a bank account, linked to Aadhar number. Those studying PhD or post-doctoral should be below the age of 27 years and those studying post-graduation should not have crossed 25 years.

The applications can be submitted via GramaOne, BengaluruOne and Karnataka One service centres. For details contact the corporation’s office at Gandhi Nagar in Shivamogga or visitwww.dbcdc.karnataka.gov.in or call 08182-229634, said a press release issued by the corporation.