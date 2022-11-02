Applications invited from students aspiring to study abroad

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 02, 2022 18:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The D.Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation has invited applications from candidates eligible to seek financial assistance to pursue higher education in foreign universities for the year 2022-23. The eligible candidates get financial assistance up to ₹ 3.5 lakh a year and maximum of ₹10 lakh for the course at the interest rate of 2%. Those studying post-doctoral, PhD and post graduation can apply.

The candidates can submit applications through Seva Sindhu portal before December 31. They should have a bank account, linked to Aadhar number. Those studying PhD or post-doctoral should be below the age of 27 years and those studying post-graduation should not have crossed 25 years.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The applications can be submitted via GramaOne, BengaluruOne and Karnataka One service centres. For details contact the corporation’s office at Gandhi Nagar in Shivamogga or visitwww.dbcdc.karnataka.gov.in or call 08182-229634, said a press release issued by the corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app