Applications invited from start-ups in North Karnataka region for scale-up investment grant

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology aims to drive technological advancements and create economic opportunities in various sectors through this

Published - June 19, 2024 06:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has announced an invitation for applications for Scale-Up Investment Grant through Tide 2.0 Incubation Centres.

According to a press release, MEITY is committed to nurturing a robust start-up ecosystem in India and this Scale-Up Investment Grant is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

By supporting high-potential start-ups, the Ministry aims to drive technological advancements and create economic opportunities in various sectors, the release added.

The Scale-Up Investment Grant is designed to provide financial assistance to start-ups that have demonstrated significant potential in the technology sector.

By offering this grant, the Ministry seeks to foster a vibrant ecosystem for technology innovation, encouraging entrepreneurs to develop solutions that can contribute to India’s digital transformation. Such start-ups can submit their applications through Tide 2.0 Incubation Centres.

KLE CTIE, which is recognized as Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) 2.0 Incubation Centre, has invited applications for Scale-up Investment Grant. It’ll support start-ups to benefit from the opportunities offered by MEITY. This initiative aims to support and accelerate the growth of innovative start-ups and technology ventures in the North Karnataka region, the release said.

