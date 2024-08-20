ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for visiting Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur

Published - August 20, 2024 08:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Social Welfare has invited applications from pilgrims for visiting Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur of Maharashtra for 2024-25.

Deeksha Bhoomi is a sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism and it also hosts a memorial for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Joint Director of Social Welfare, Dharwad, has requested those interested to apply by visiting the official website, https://swdservice.karnataka.gov.in on or before August 31.

Further details can be had from the office of Joint Director of Social Welfare in Dharwad on Ph: 0836-2447201.

