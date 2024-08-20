GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Applications invited for visiting Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur

Published - August 20, 2024 08:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Social Welfare has invited applications from pilgrims for visiting Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur of Maharashtra for 2024-25.

Deeksha Bhoomi is a sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism and it also hosts a memorial for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Joint Director of Social Welfare, Dharwad, has requested those interested to apply by visiting the official website, https://swdservice.karnataka.gov.in on or before August 31.

Further details can be had from the office of Joint Director of Social Welfare in Dharwad on Ph: 0836-2447201.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.