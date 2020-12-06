Applications invited for MBBS scholarship

Dr. P.S. Shankar Prathisthan has invited applications from poor and meritorious medical students who joined MBBS course this academic year for monthly scholarships till the end of their course [from 2020 to 2024].

Secretary of the prathisthan Narendra Badasheshi in a release on Sunday said that the prathisthan provides a scholarship of ₹ 1,000 each for seven students every month for 54 months. Students pursuing first year MBBS are eligible for applying for the scholarship.

The prathisthan has instituted the scholarship in the names of medical teachers. Only students admitted under government quota are eligible for availing themselves of the scholarship.

Candidates can download applications from www.psshankarprathisthan.in and submit them with details, including photocopies of PU and CET mark sheets, to Narendra Badasheshi, secretary, P.S. Shankar Prathisthan, # 1-11-21-E, Khuba Plot, Kalaburagi 585102, before December 20. For further details, call Ph: 9448813514.