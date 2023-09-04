HamberMenu
Applications invited for Dr. P.S. Shankar medical scholarships

September 04, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi-based Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishan, a charitable trust, has invited applications from eligible candidates for Dr. P. S. Shankar Vaidya Vidyarthi Vetana 2023-28, scholarships meant for medical students who have been admitted to the first year of MBBS in 2023.

In a media release, secretary of the organistation Narendra Badasheshi has said that the monthly scholarship of ₹1,500 for 54 months is meant for meritorious students from poor background.

As per information he shared, 12 students will be selected for the scholarship and Kannada-medium students and rural students will be given priority in the selection. Candidates belonging to any part of the State and any community can apply for the scholarship.

Interested candidates can download the application form from www.psshankarpratistan.in and submit it, along with photocopies of PU and NEET marks sheets, either through the principals of their respective colleges or directly to Narendra Badashieshi, Secretary, Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishan, No. 1-11-21-E, Khuba Plot, Kalaburagi 585102 before September 30, 2023. For more details, one can contact Ph: 9448813514 or 9480149723.

