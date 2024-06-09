Applications invited for diploma course at Govt. TTI for Women

The Government Teachers Training Institute (TTI) for Women, Dharwad, has invited applications for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), a two-year course in Kannada, Urdu and English medium, for the current academic year 2024-2025.

In a release here, principal of Government TTI for Women Badiger B.M. has said that only female candidates who have passed II PU in Arts, Science or Commerce subjects can apply for the course. For General category, the passing percentage is 50% and for SCs, STs, Category 1 and CWSN candidates, it is 45%.

Basic facilities like computer training and TET training will be provided at the institute. Those interested can contact the principal on Ph: 9448508383, 9448564218 or 7483584853 for further details.

