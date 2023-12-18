Applications invited for administrative fellowships

December 18, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), in partnership with The/Nudge Institute, has invited applications for The/Nudge Indian Administrative Fellowship programme - 2024.

The 18-month programme will bring senior executives (CXOs/ VPs/ GMs) from the private sector together with civil servants in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Central government to accelerate data and technology-based innovative solutions in livelihood programmes. Facilitated by the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), this fellowship is aimed at strengthening livelihood access, governance reforms, and citizen service delivery, said a press release.

The Indian Administrative Fellowship was first launched in partnership with the Karnataka government in July 2021, where it attracted senior professionals. Fellows worked on strategic projects such as increasing the impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission, setting up an Innovation Cell for strengthening farmers’ welfare, and facilitating the second Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission.

For more details visit https://iaf.thenudge.org/