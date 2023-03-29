Applications can be submitted for CUET for PG courses at Central University till April 19

March 29, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The process of submitting applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24 in Central universities will go on till April 19, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka Battu Satyanarayana has said.

The process already commenced on March 20.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Prof. Satyanarayana said that CUET will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

He said that candidates can also apply on https:/cuet.nta.nic.in/, the details of which are available on the university’s official website, www.cuk.ac.in.

Candidates can pay exam fee between April 20 and April 23, either through Net-Banking / Credit/Debit Card and UPI. Candidates have a provision for corrections in the particulars of application forms on the website from April 20 to April 23; downloading of admit cards from the National Testing Agency website and the date of examination will be announced later through the website, https://cuet.nta.nic.in or www.nta.ac.in.

Prof. Satyanarayana said that the National Testing Agency will conduct the postgraduate entrance test for 45 Central and participating universities across the country. As many as 600 seats will be available for 27 postgraduate programmes and one B.Ed programme at the university.

B.Ed programme has an intake capacity of 55 seats and the maximum intake capacity for most of the programmes is 40, while Master of Technology Power and Energy Engineering and the RF and Microwave Engineering has 18 seats each. And, the two new courses introduced this academic year, Master of Performing Arts in Music (Hindustan Vocal) and MPA Instrumental (Tabla), have 15 seats each.

Of the total 40 seats for each postgraduate programme, three seats are reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS), three seats for Kalyana Karnataka region, one each seat reserved for Jammu and Kashmir migrants, children of defence personnel, physically challenged and NCC category.

Replying to a query, Prof. Satyanarayana said that the university has filled 43 posts of assistant professor in various departments. At present, the university has 206 permanent staff and 50 staff on contract basis, he added.

Registrar Basavaraj P. Donnur said that examination will be conducted in 13 languages. The medium of instruction for all programmes will be English, except languages.

Controller of Examinations in the university Kota Sai Krishna said that to benefit rural students, the National Testing Agency is providing mock tests to candidates at various Test Practice Centres (TPC). Students can find their nearest centres through Sandes app.