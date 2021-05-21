Applications called for conducting last rites of patients who succumb to COVID-19

Mysuru

21 May 2021 20:25 IST

The Chamarajanagar district administration has invited applications from NGOs, agencies and companies to conduct the last rites of patients who succumb to COVID-19.

A release said those ‘interested’ can submit the application. The agency/NGO has to abide by the prevailing protocol and ensure either burial or cremation as per the wishes of the family members of the deceased.

The release states that the agency/NGO concerned would be paid as per the prevailing rates stipulated by the government.

Advertising

Advertising

The last date for submitting the application is May 24 and the application, to be submitted in a sealed envelope, should also mention among other things the minimum rate for conducting the last rites. The sealed envelopes or tenders will be opened at 11 a.m. on May 25, said the release.