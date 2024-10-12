ADVERTISEMENT

Appeasement policies will lead to chaos, says Union Minister

Published - October 12, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP leaders criticise withdrawal of cases

The Hindu Bureau

Pralhad Joshi | Photo Credit: File Photo

BJP leaders have criticised the State government’s decision to withdraw some cases against persons accused of rioting in Hubballi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that this was an expression of the Congress policy of appeasement of minorities. “Such policies will lead to total chaos,” he told reporters in Hubballi on Saturday.

Allocation of resources

Responding to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s call for a protest against alleged inadequate allocation of resources to states by the Centre, Mr. Joshi said the State government was needlessly blaming the Centre while it was unable to manage its finances properly.

MLA Aravind Bellad said that the party strongly condemned the State’s decision to withdraw the cases. “We will fight it legally,” he said.

“The State government is encouraging evil forces instead of taming them. In no way should such cases be withdrawn. They were filed against offenders and not innocents. It is the Congress government’s Muslim appeasement policy that gives birth to terrorist tendencies,” he said. He added that the government was trying to divert people’s attention from the alleged irregularities in the MUDA and Valmiki Development Corporation scams.

Police morale

MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said that the Old Hubballi riot was not a protest but a scuffle between police and communalists, but still the government decided to withdraw the case. “Withdrawing such cases will affect the morale of the police. If there is anarchy in the State tomorrow, the Congress government will be held responsible,” he said.

Former MLA and BJP leader Amrut Desai said that a serious complaint was filed against Dharwad MLA and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni but no action had been taken against him. “The government that is swift to act against JD(S) leaders like Prajwal Revanna and BJP leader Munirathna, is slow to act against its own party leader. He should be arrested immediately and the case should be handed over to the CBI,” Mr. Desai said.

