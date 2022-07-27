Karnataka

Appears to be a ‘very pre-planned’ killing: Bommai

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 27, 2022 21:47 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:47 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the barbaric killing of BJP Yuva Morcha office-bearer Praveen Nettar in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district was a pre-planned act.

The Chief Minister said Praveen’s killing appeared “very pre-planned” and that there were similarities with other cases from the past. “We are studying the whole issue in total and we will get to the root of it,” he said. Speaking to reporters here, he said the killers of Praveen would be nabbed soon.

In touch with Kerala police

Hinting at the possibility that the killers might have taken shelter in neighbouring Kerala, Mr. Bommai said the Karnataka police are in touch with their Kerala counterparts.

“Since it is close to the Kerala border, the Superintendent of Police, Mangaluru, has spoken to the Superintendent of Police, Kasaragod. I had to speak to the DGP of Kerala. Whoever is behind this heinous act will be arrested soon,” Mr. Bommai said. 

He said the killing could have been a retaliation to the crackdown of the BJP government on some elements. “This is a planned conspiracy to create disturbance. We have taken stringent action against such elements. As a reaction, they are doing all this. We will beat them,” Mr. Bommai said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra condemned the killing of the youth leader of the party and said a senior ADGP rank official would go to Mangaluru and monitor the probe. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and order in the district.

