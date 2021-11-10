Appeal to widows of ex-servicemen

They have been urged to wear husbands’ medals at military functions

President of Mysuru-based VeKare Ex-Servicemen Trust Mandetira N. Subramani has called upon the widows of ex-servicemen to wear the medals of their deceased husbands during important military functions and national festivals.

In a statement here, Mr. Subramani said there is no bar on Veer Naaris or widows proudly wearing their deceased husband’s authorised military medals on their chest in a befitting manner while attending military functions, Army, Navy and Air Force Days, besides national festivals like Republic Day and Independence Day.

“Veer Naaris and widows of ex-servicemen wearing the military medals at important military functions and national festivals would send signals loud and clear that their husband’s life was sacrificed for the nation”, he said.

Mr. Subramani’s observations were made at the recently held 7th annual general body meeting of Kodagu Ex-Servicemen Association in Mysuru. Association President and Army veteran Kanjithanda Aiyappa, while addressing the meeting, said that the Association would take up common cause of ex-servicemen irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and region.

The Association had submitted an application to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for allotment of a Civic Amenity (CA) site as per the recent notification inviting applications from MUDA for CA sites.

The statement also said that V. Puttalingamma, a retired scientist from Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) handed over a cheque of ₹25,000 as donation for the welfare activities of the Association. On the occasion, she urged the military veterans to save enough money from their own earnings for themselves and their wives to meet their needs during old age.