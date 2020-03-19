Appeal to shorten Friday sermons, prayers

Mysuru

19 March 2020 22:48 IST

A meeting of Muslim religious leaders in Bengaluru has appealed to the managements of mosques across the State tp shorten the Friday sermons and prayers as part of the precautionary measures needed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting, which was chaired by Hazrath Moulana Sageer Ahmed Khan Rashadi and attended by other Muslim leaders including heads of mosques, has decided to conclude the Friday congregation for sermons, namaz and dua within 15 minutes for the next three weeks.

According to a statement issued by Mr. Rashadi and shared by Secretary to the Government of Karnataka’s Minority Welfare Department A.B. Ibrahim, the meeting also decided against using the loudspeaker for either the Friday sermon or the namaz.

The heads of mosques and imams were asked to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the premises by keeping the carpets, prayer mats and floor mats clean. The mosque managements have been asked to remove the public towels and caps from the premises and clean the area for ablution, etc., more than once a day. People coming to the mosque have been asked to perform ablutions at home and bring their own prayer caps. “Whoever has any health condition relating to coronavirus, it is better for them to pray at home.” said the statement.