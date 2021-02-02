Appeal to segregate waste

Hassan

02 February 2021 22:20 IST

The Hassan City Municipal Council has appealed to the public to segregate waste before dumping it into auto-tippers, meant to collect the waste.

In a press release, R. Krishnamurthy, Commissioner, said the National Green Tribunal had issued an order directing the urban local bodies to segregate the waste as dry and wet at collection points. “The residentsshould cooperate with the council to keep the city clean”, he said.

Further, he said it was the duty of every citizen to segregate the municipal waste. The urban local body would impose a penalty in the form of tax on violators and, subsequently, cut supply of drinking water and underground drainage facility to their houses, he added.

