Appeal to Karnataka government to officially celebrate Shankar Nag’s birthday as “Driver’s Day”

Auto drivers union on Saturday (November 9, 2024) made an appeal to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to officially celebrate late Kannada actor Shankar Nag’s birthday as “Driver’s Day”.

In an event organised by several driver unions in Jayanagar, including Peace Auto, Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers Union, and the Karnataka State Private School Drivers Union, the members made an appeal to the minister.

“Over 3 lakh auto rickshaws ply the streets of Bengaluru, and the city cannot function without its auto drivers. Shankar Nag, an iconic figure for auto drivers in the city, continues to inspire them with his service and dedication,” Mr. Reddy said.

The event also highlighted the role of women in the auto industry, with Peace Auto training 300 women drivers and providing financial aid for them to purchase their own vehicles. The programme also included the presentation of gold medals to drivers who showed exceptional humanity and integrity in their profession, along with scholarships for the children of underprivileged drivers.

