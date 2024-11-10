 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Appeal to Karnataka government to officially celebrate Shankar Nag’s birthday as “Driver’s Day”

Several auto drivers’ unions made an appeal to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Published - November 10, 2024 05:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Auto rickshaw drivers and owners celebrated the birth anniversary of Kannada actor Shankar Nag and took out a procession as part of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Hubballi on November 9, 2024.

Auto rickshaw drivers and owners celebrated the birth anniversary of Kannada actor Shankar Nag and took out a procession as part of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Hubballi on November 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Auto drivers union on Saturday (November 9, 2024) made an appeal to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to officially celebrate late Kannada actor Shankar Nag’s birthday as “Driver’s Day”.

In an event organised by several driver unions in Jayanagar, including Peace Auto, Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers Union, and the Karnataka State Private School Drivers Union, the members made an appeal to the minister.

“Over 3 lakh auto rickshaws ply the streets of Bengaluru, and the city cannot function without its auto drivers. Shankar Nag, an iconic figure for auto drivers in the city, continues to inspire them with his service and dedication,” Mr. Reddy said.

The event also highlighted the role of women in the auto industry, with Peace Auto training 300 women drivers and providing financial aid for them to purchase their own vehicles. The programme also included the presentation of gold medals to drivers who showed exceptional humanity and integrity in their profession, along with scholarships for the children of underprivileged drivers.

Published - November 10, 2024 05:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.