Appeal to Finance Minister

The Hassan District Tax Practitioners Association has appealed to Union Finance Minister to waive late fee for the delay in filing GST returns, citing the loss suffered by small businessmen of the district due to floods last year.

In a memorandum sent to the Finance Minister, the office-bearers of the association said most of the businessmen who had to file GSTR-3B were small businessmen with low profit. They suffered huge loss due to floods and heavy rains in the past year. “The revised last date to file the returns falls in the lockdown period and hence they could not file the returns. Now, they have come to know that the late fee is higher than the CGST and SGST tax payment”, the memorandum said.

The association said waiver would help the businessmen, besides increasing the revenue collection.