Appeal to exporters

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, entrepreneurs and officers at the exhibition organised as part of the district-level convention of exporters in Hassan on Friday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has called upon industrialists to make use of the resources available in Hassan and explore the opportunities to export products.

He spoke at a district-level convention of exporters in Hassan on Friday. The programme was organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce as part of Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsava.

The DC said there were ample opportunities for agro-based industries to export their products. The country could become stronger financially only by exporting native products. “We have examples of successful entrepreneurs, who have been doing well in the export sector”, he said.

Hassan District Small Industries Association president Mahanthappa, industrialists Dhanapal, and G.M. Vinod, and senior officers of the Industries Department were present.

Exhibition

An exhibition of products, manufactured by the industrialists in Hassan, was also organised on the occasion. Bharati Associates, which has been exporting pickled gherkins and baby corn to different countries; Precot Meridian, which exports cotton products; and makers of organic products displayed their products in the exhibition.


