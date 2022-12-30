ADVERTISEMENT

Appeal made to VC at Academic Council meeting

December 30, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor (acting) Rajashekar and others at the Academic Council meeting of University of Mysore in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Academic Council members of the University of Mysore on Friday urged the Vice-Chancellor (acting), Rajashekar, to considerately look into the grievances of the guest lecturers who have put in more than 15 years of service. C.N. Manje Gowda, MLC, sought to know whether their services can be regularised. Prof Rajashekar said the University has no powers to do so and it can be done only by the government. The MLC suggested that the university can write to the government requesting it to consider the case. The University has about 30-35 temporary lecturers who have put in more than 15 years of service, the meeting was told. After a detailed discussion, the VC said he would write to the government on the issue.

