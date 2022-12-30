HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Appeal made to VC at Academic Council meeting

December 30, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-Chancellor (acting) Rajashekar and others at the Academic Council meeting of University of Mysore in Mysuru on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor (acting) Rajashekar and others at the Academic Council meeting of University of Mysore in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Academic Council members of the University of Mysore on Friday urged the Vice-Chancellor (acting), Rajashekar, to considerately look into the grievances of the guest lecturers who have put in more than 15 years of service. C.N. Manje Gowda, MLC, sought to know whether their services can be regularised. Prof Rajashekar said the University has no powers to do so and it can be done only by the government. The MLC suggested that the university can write to the government requesting it to consider the case. The University has about 30-35 temporary lecturers who have put in more than 15 years of service, the meeting was told. After a detailed discussion, the VC said he would write to the government on the issue.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.