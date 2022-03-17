Appeal for peaceful Holi, Shab-e-Barat

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant V. Gurukar and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant at a district-level peace committee meeting ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Barat, in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

To ensure peace during the festivals of Holi and Shab-e-Barat on Friday, the Kalaburagi district administration and the district police have appealed to residents to maintain peace and take care of each other’s religious sentiments.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant V. Gurukar and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant held a peace meeting here on Thursday. Members of peace committees and local leaders who attended the meeting have been requested to communicate with their community members and urge them to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order.

Mr. Gurukar and Ms. Pant said that some miscreants have been trying to foment trouble in the district by giving communal colour to certain events. However, the administration and special teams of police are keeping a strict watch over such anti-social elements.

Though the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC, citizens are allowed to celebrate the festivals without disrupting peace. Sale of liquor will be banned in the district with immediate effect till 6 a.m. on Sunday, the officers added.

Ms. Pant said that the police have held peace meetings at all police stations. She warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading misinformation and rumours in an effort to disturb peace, tranquillity and communal harmony in the district during Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dilesh Sasi and Tahsildars were present.