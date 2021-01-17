Appachu Ranjan voices disapproval over Yogeshwar’s Cabinet inclusion

Appachu Ranjan, BJP MLA representing Madikeri Assembly segment in Kodagu district, has expressed strong disapproval of party MLC C.P. Yogeshwar’s inclusion in the Cabinet.
Speaking to reporters in Madikeri, Mr. Ranjan, a five-time MLA, endorsed MLC A.H. Vishwanath’s accusation that Mr. Yogeshwar had indulged in anti-party activity in the byelections to Hunsur Assembly constituency.
Mr. Ranjan, who said he was in charge of the party’s campaign during the byelections to Hunsur Assembly constituency, was aware of the alleged anti-party activities. The main reason for Mr. Vishwanath’s loss in the byelections was Mr. Yogeshwar, he alleged, before stating that it was unfortunate that the party gave a ministerial berth to such a person.
Mr. Ranjan denied any knowledge about the alleged ‘CD’, but said he would be joining other party leaders from the State in about 10 days to meet the Central leadership and bring to their attention the happenings in the party in Karnataka. He regretted that people who manipulate leaders were rewarded with Ministerial berths, while committed soldiers of the Sangh Parivar were neglected. He also expressed regret that long-time partymen were being ignored by the leadership.
