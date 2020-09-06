App helps zoos in Karnataka during COVID-19 crisis

MYSURU

06 September 2020 22:42 IST

The mobile application launched by the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) for raising donations and securing the adoption of animals and birds at State zoos which are in financial crisis because of COVID-19 has been drawing donors.

Using the Android app — Zoos of Karnataka — members of the public have started giving donations to zoos to keep them going. The app was launched to make it easier for animal lovers to donate money and adopt animals without making them go to the zoos in person; they can do it from anywhere in the State. More than a month since its launch, the app has raised ₹6,42,085 in the form of donations and animal adoptions.

ZAK member-secretary B.P. Ravi told The Hindu that at least 223 people have contributed to the four zoos in Mysuru, Hampi, Chitradurga, and Bannerghatta.

Mysuru zoo has attracted the highest donation of ₹1,95,547, while the newly-launched Hampi Zoo in Ballari district has received donations running up to ₹1,35,880. Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru has got ₹1,21,730, while the Chitradurga zoo has received ₹5,642.

“With small to big sums, people have responded to the ZAK’s call and supported the zoos,” he said, expressing the ZAK’s gratitude for the support and hoping that more donations would be forthcoming.

Mr. Ravi said zoo visitors could soon buy tickets using the app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. “We are starting with Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari in Shivamogga and will expand it to other zoos later, integrating the ticketing software with the mobile app,” he said. Tickets for Mysuru and Bannerghatta zoos can be bought online on their websites.