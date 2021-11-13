App developed to help small local businesses

Kalpavriksha will help them connect with customers

At a time when there are complaints about small businesses being hit owing to online marketing giants, a Hubballi-based technology firm has come up with a business mobile application, Kalpavriksha, to help small businesses.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Head of MWB Group Ramesh Bafna and Director of MWB Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. Mukesh Bafna said that their objective was to help small businessmen to connect so that they would be able to help each other in this era of digital marketing.

Elaborating on Kalpavriksha, Mr. Mukesh Bafna said that the idea was to provide a platform for local traders and businessmen to connect to consumers and also provide technology support to them.

He said that online marketing had killed general trade and resulted in only a few players with money and manpower controlling the market.

“Their success is driven by technology and good marketing. Through this application, we will provide local businessmen that platform. For this we are not charging anything as our objective is to help the local, small players,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh Bafna said that initially they would be launching the application with Dharwad district as the centre. “We will first try here and then launch it pan India after receiving feedback and correcting the anomalies if any,” he said.

Mr. Mukesh Bafna said that the application was being launched with the theme ‘Connect to Grow’. This application will bring on board all businesses, professionals, and services and moreover the usage too was simple, he said. A technical team had worked on developing it for nearly a year and it had been designed to include around 12,000 businesses, he said.

The formal launch of the application was held later in the evening with Chairman and Managing Director of VRL Group Vijay Sankeshwar, and CEO of Deshpande Foundation Vivek Pawar participating in it.