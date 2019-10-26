Apologise to people of the State, BSY tells ex-CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should apologise to people of the State for making derogatory remarks against the Assembly Speaker.

Speaking to presspersons at Hubballi Airport on Saturday, he said: “In the history of the country, nobody would have spoken against a Speaker in such a tone. People will teach him a lesson.”

Clarifying that there was no dearth of funds for flood relief, he said the Deputy Commissioners of districts had been directed to pay compensation as per guidelines.

Mr. Yediyurappa said Mr. Siddaramaiah should go to Andaman once to know about the punishment Vir Savarkar underwent during his fight for India’s freedom. Then he would come to know about the sacrifice of Savarkar, he said.