‘APMCs in Karnataka have started reporting reduction in arrivals’

Bengaluru

07 March 2021 23:30 IST

This is despite an increase in production of various crops, says Yogendra Yadav

Karnataka has already provided the first signal of the destruction of the agricultural produce marketing committees (APMCs) owing to changes brought in to the APMC Act, said Yogendra Yadav of Samyuktha Kisan Morcha on Sunday and added that the average arrivals of farm produce in the APMCs across the State had already reduced despite an increase in production.

Listing out details of a few crops in the State, Mr. Yadav said the arrival of paddy in the APMCs had reduced by 27%, maize by 26%, toor by 24% and chana by 29%. This despite 8% increase in production of paddy, 26% in maize, and 16% in toor, he pointed out. He said the data had been compiled between May 15, 2020, when the new the APMC legislation that brought decontrol came into effect, and February 28. The decline is in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year, he added.

“The APMCs will lose their significance after the decline in arrivals by 60% to 70%. The Prime Minister may ask you for examples of the APMC being closed due to the new laws. The closure will be gradual. Probably by fourth year, the APMCs will start shutting down as arrivals decline.”

MSP losses

Mr. Yadav also said that while the Prime Minister speaks about the minimum support price (MSP) not being withdrawn, farmers currently were not getting the MSP.

“As per the government figure, 72% of crops in Karnataka are sold below the MSP. It is a cruel joke on farmers. Under the current MSP formula, farmers in 2019 alone lost ₹3,119 crore for selling their produce below the MSP. If the same is calculated as per the recommendation of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission, the losses will amount to more than ₹20,300 crore.” For illustration, he quoted the prevailing price of several produce on Saturday in Ballari as against the MSP fixed for them.

He said the implementation of the MSP shows the political will to do so. “As per our calculation, the State government may have to spend around ₹10,000 crore annually to ensure farmers gets a scientific price under the MSP.”

Mr. Yadav said the Samyuktha Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading protest in Delhi for over 100 days, wanted to expand the protest to different parts of the country in the next phase. “We are witnessing a historic farmers’ strike, and there has been insincere efforts on the part of the Central government. It has been 100 days of repression on farmers by the arrogance of the government.