APMC yard agent murder: five arrested
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of APMC Yard agent M.J. Ravi on May 3.
A team of police personnel led by Mysuru South Police inspector Shashi Kumar V.S. nabbed the accused on Saturday, said a police statement.
Ravi, 35, was hacked to death with sharp weapons when he was sitting in his stall No. 8 at the vegetable market in APMC yard in Bandipalya here around 5.30 p.m.
Superintendent of Mysuru district police R Chethan has complimented the police team for arresting the accused.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.