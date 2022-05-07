APMC yard agent murder: five arrested

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of APMC Yard agent M.J. Ravi on May 3.

A team of police personnel led by Mysuru South Police inspector Shashi Kumar V.S. nabbed the accused on Saturday, said a police statement.

Ravi, 35, was hacked to death with sharp weapons when he was sitting in his stall No. 8 at the vegetable market in APMC yard in Bandipalya here around 5.30 p.m.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police R Chethan has complimented the police team for arresting the accused.