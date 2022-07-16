APMC traders observe bandh

Traders oppose GST on foodgrains

Traders and merchants at the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) in the city observed a bandh on Friday to register their protest against GST on foodgrains.

There are nearly 1,200 traders in the APMC in Mysuru dealing with all agro-commodities and they observed a bandh as part of a nationwide strike called by various trade union bodies.

It was a one-day strike and taders wanted the government to roll back its decision.

Basavaraj, president, APMC traders association, said the burden of GST will be passed on to the consumers and it is the general consumers who will feel the pinch.

Prakash, a trader in the APMC, said there was a 5 per cent GST on foodgrains and it is another blow from the government to the public which was reeling under inflation and feeling the pinch of escalating prices. He said only the vegetable market functioned and the remaining shops remained shut for the day. As a result of the strike both loading and unloading operations were suspended for the day.

The strike was supported by various trade unions and the Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry. K.B.Lingaraju, President, MCCI, said the GST on foodgrains was a retrograde step and would affect the common man who was already reeling under spiraling prices of essential commodities. ‘’About 180 APMC traders are the members of the MCCI which was extending its solidarity and support to the one-day strike and was seeking the rollback on GST on foodgrains’, said Mr.Lingaraju.