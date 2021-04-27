APMC markets to be open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Karnataka

The State government has permitted the operation of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) in cities from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from April 28 to May 12, which is the lockdown period in Karnataka.

In an addendum issued to the guidelines, N. Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Revenue Department, said all shops and establishments dealing with construction materials were also permitted to remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the lockdown period. This had been a demand from the construction industry, which is permitted to continue activities during the lockdown.

The guidelines also permit the movement of officers and staff of the High Court of Karnataka and district judiciary holding their official ID cards even beyond office hours to attend official work.