APMC director to take up with GESCOM the issue of bills with different power tariff for traders

November 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The corporate office building of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company in Kalaburagi.

The corporate office building of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Director of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Gangadhara Swamy said that a meeting will be held with traders in the second week of next month to discuss certain issues pertaining to APMC and address them.

Speaking at an interaction programme with APMC traders at Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) here on Sunday, Mr. Swamy said that traders at APMC are getting electricity bills with different tariff. He said that he will take up the issue with Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM).

He also warned that strict action will be taken against those misusing trading licence. He appealed to the traders to maintain cleanliness in the APMC Yard.

Mr. Swamy also clarified that the shops constructed at the yard belong to APMC. The APMC Yard is meant for agricultural trading-related activities, but several commercial establishments have been established within the APMC premises. Notice has been issued to such establishments asking them to vacate the shops, he said.

Replying to a question, Mr. Swamy said that APMC is planning to install rainwater harvesting pits in the APMC Yard to ensure smooth flow of water and also, increase the groundwater table.

He also said that the existing APMC Yard at Nehru Gunj locality will be shifted to the outskirts of the city. “We have also written to Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) seeking land for relocating the new APMC Yard,” he added.

