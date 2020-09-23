APMC Bill tabled

The controversial Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday for removing restrictions on sale of farm produce outside APMCs.
The changes in the Act would enable farmers to sell their produce at farms or anywhere without intervention of APMCs. This would enable food processing companies to directly procure commodities from farmers without the role of APMCs. A heated debate on the Bill is expected in the House on Thursday, even as farmers are already up in arms against the Bill.
The Bill would amend the APMC Act of 1966 for the market committee to regulate the marketing of notified agricultural produce only in the market yards, market sub-yards, and sub-market yards. The Bill would delete several original provisions mentioned in the 1966 Act.
