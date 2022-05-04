APMC agent murdered

A 35-year-old Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) agent was murdered on Tuesday evening. Unidentified criminals attacked J. Ravi on his premises at APMC Yard in Bandipalya on the outskirts of the city. His body was found in a pool of blood. Additional Commissioner of police Shivakumar said the police is looking out for the suspects involved in the crime. The reason behind the act is yet to ascertained, he said. Senior police officials visited the spot along with fingerprint experts and sniffer dog squad. A case has been registered in Mysuru South police station. Ravi, who hailed from Mahadevapura in Srirangapatna taluk near here, was residing at Uttanahalli at the foot of Chamundi Hills. He leaves behind his wife and three children, besides his parents.