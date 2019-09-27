Apex court ruling is no relief for disqualified MLAs: Congress

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on deferring bypolls in 15 Assembly constituencies and described it as “a victory for the Congress”.

“It is no relief for the rebel MLAs. There is no stay on the Speaker’s order. There is no permission granted to these betrayers to contest the elections,” Mr. Rao said.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case next month, Mr. Rao said, “I welcome this development. The Supreme Court is going to look at the real intention of the anti-defection law and the orders of the former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar. If disqualified MLAs can contest bypolls, what’s the use of the law? Our case has only got strengthened. But the role of the Election Commission in this case is extremely suspect. The elections have been notified and filing of nominations has also begun. Why are they now saying they will postpone the byelections? It looks like they are taking instructions from someone else.”

Mr. Rao said, “These back-stabbers have fallen into the trap of the BJP. The disqualified MLAs thought they will get quick relief, that the Supreme Court has been managed, and that they will be sworn in as Ministers with plum portfolios. It’s been two months and they are still in a helpless position.”