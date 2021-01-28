Apex court dismisses Vishwanath’s appeal

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by BJP leader and MLC A.H. Vishwanath against a State High Court order disqualifying him from being appointed a Minister.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde said the disqualification would hold if a person is only nominated as an MLC and not elected. “Special leave petitions are dismissed,” the court ordered.
Mr. Vishwanath was one of the 17 dissident legislators whose disqualification by the Speaker under the anti-defection law was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2019. Their defection had led to the toppling of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government. The apex court, in its 2019 judgment, did not bar the disqualified legislators from contesting byelection. Mr. Vishwanath, however, did not manage to get re-elected. He was later nominated as MLC by the Governor. He was in the race to become a Minister in the present BJP government under Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa before the High Court order became a stumbling block.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, for Mr. Vishwanath, argued that his disqualification was only “restricted to the capacity of the office from which I have been disqualified” and not from appointment as a Minister. “If you come back elected it is fine. If you are simply nominated, it cannot be,” Chief Justice Bobde agreed with the High Court's conclusions. The Bench said the HC was well-reasoned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath