Apartment association president arrested for electrocution of girl in swimming pool

February 10, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Varthur police on Saturday arrested the president of Prestige Lakeside Habitat and six others, charging them for the death of nine-year-old Manya Damerla, who died in the swimming pool due to electrocution in December last year.

Manya was playing near the pool around 7.30 p.m. on December 29, 2023, when she fell into the water. She was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Based on the complaint filed by her father, Rajesh Kumar Damerla, alleging that despite sensing electric shock and complaining the to maintenance staff and electrician, no safety measures were taken, which led to the death of his daughter.

The main accused has been identified as Debashish Sinha, 37, president of the Home Owners’ Association of Prestige Lakeside Habitat, while the others arrested are Safiq Rao, 44, vice-president of Prestige Property Management, electricians, senior technicians, and the swimming pool management team members Santosh Maharana, Gobinda Mandal, Bikas Kumar Paridha, Bhaktha Charan Pradhan, and Suresh Babu. They have been booked under section 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the investigation agencies, the apartment management and electricians knew that live electric current passed through the swimming pool but failed to ensure safety measures to avert danger. When the girl stepped into the pool, she got electrocuted and died immediately, police officials said.

Residents of the apartment complex off the Varthur-Gunjur road staged a protest demanding action against the erring members.

