‘Anywhere’ Registration system extended to Mysuru

The ‘Anywhere’ registration system, which paves the way for the public to choose any sub-registrar office of their choice within their district for registration of properties, has been extended to Mysuru district.

Presently, the registration of properties was allowed only in the sub-registrar’s offices under whose jurisdiction the particular property is located. But, with the ‘Anywhere’ registration system, the public can have their properties registered in any sub-registrar within the district, said the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Lakshmikant Reddy on Friday, August 30.

‘Anywhere’ registration offers the general public multiple benefits including transparency in the registration process, Mr. Reddy said.

The process promises to reduce the time taken for registration while giving the public the flexibility to choose the nearest sub-registrar office. By facilitating the public to opt for a sub-registrar office, where slots for registration are easily available, the registration process will not only be smooth but can also be completed in a shorter period of time.

The Deputy Commissioner’s statement said the ‘Anywhere’ registration process seeks to reduce crowd and pressure on the staff at a few sub-registrar offices by redistributing the registration work among other sub-registrar offices within the district.

The State government announced the extension of ‘Anywhere’ registration across Karnataka during the State Budget 2024-25 speech.

The facility, which had already been introduced in Bengaluru city in 2011, was launched in Belagavi and Tumkur in March 2024. ‘Anywhere’ registration has been successfully implemented in these districts and hence a decision has been taken to extend the facility to Mysuru district also, said Mr. Reddy.

Hence, he urged the general public to opt for ‘Anywhere’ registration to choose the nearest Sub-Registrar office in the district or the Sub-Registrar office in the district, where slots are available for the registration of their properties.

Kodagu

Meanwhile, the ‘Anywhere’ registration system will be extended to Kodagu district from September 2.

A statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu Venkata Raja said the public can make use of the ‘Anywhere’ registration system in Kodagu district from September 2.

