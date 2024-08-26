GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Anywhere registration’ of property within district to begin from September 2

According to the concept, people across Karnataka will have the freedom to choose the sub-registrar office of their choice for any registration work within their district

Published - August 26, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
People wait outside the sub-registrar office at Kengeri in Bengaluru.

People wait outside the sub-registrar office at Kengeri in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

Starting September 2, people across Karnataka will have the freedom to choose the sub-registrar’s office of their choice for any registration work within their district. Currently, with an exception in Bengaluru, property sellers/buyers are bound to visit the jurisdictional sub-registrar’s office that is resulting in delay as well as corruption owing to lack of options.

“Of the 257 sub-registrar offices in the State, just about 50 offices see heavy rush and personnel are under stress due to workload. People are forced to wait their turn resulting in delay as getting appointment is difficult. There are problems of middlemen too. The rest of the offices have been found to have no such pressure and there are fewer number of transactions. While some offices see 50 to 100 registrations a day, some are reporting just about 15 to 20 registrations,” Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told presspersons here on Monday.

He pointed out that the sub-registrar offices in the city area have limited facilities and are on private properties, while offices in rural areas have space and are mostly in government buildings.

In a bid to distribute the pressure from accumulating in a few offices, Mr. Byre Gowda said the government had decided to introduce the “anywhere registration” concept within the district that will provide the public the freedom to choose the office that they want. “Since February, we launched a pilot work in Belagavi and Tumakuru districts and it has been running smoothly. By giving options to the public, the monopoly of one office is taken away,” he said, adding that in future, Bengaluru that has five registration districts currently, will be treated as one unit for extending ‘anywhere registration’. In Bengaluru, where sub-registrar offices are divided among the five registration districts, the registrations can be done within each registration district.

