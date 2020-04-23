Anyone buying drugs for fever, cough, cold have to give personal details at pharmacies

Chemists/druggists as well as pharmacies in hospitals will now have to make a note of the name, address, and phone numbers of anyone buying medicines for fever, cough, and cold over the counter.

The Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare issued a notification on Wednesday after the State-level Technical Expert Committee said that influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness cases which have symptoms similar to that of COVID-l9 should be screened in the initial stages so that morbidity and mortality owing to COVID-19 can be arrested in the community.

The drugs for which the pharmacists will have to collect details include those for fever (anti-pyretics and anti-inflammatory), cold (anti-allergic), and cough (anti-tussive). The notification also states that the drugs could be paracetamol, paracetamol of all dosage and strength, cetirizine, chlorpheniramine etc., and all types of cough syrups. “The above said drugs either individually or in any combination are included,” the notification states, adding that the regulations will come into force immediately and will remain valid till the COVID-l9 outbreak ends.

It also states that chemists/druggists shall report such cases to the respective district health authorities every day and these are subject to verification by the district health officers or his/her representatives.

The move has invited criticism from citizens, who say the privacy of patients is being compromised. However, justifying the department’s decision, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said this was being done in the interest of the public. “Having these details will make it easy for our officials to contact the patients if the situation arises. We have also categorically told the pharmacies that the details can be given only to Health Department officials,” he said.