ADVERTISEMENT

Any party that speaks ill of Lingayats will be taught a lesson, says Prabhakar Kore

May 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Belagavi

 I wish a Lingayat becomes the CM, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Any political party that speaks ill of Lingayats will be taught a lesson, Prabhakar Kore, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member, said on Saturday.

“I do not know if B.L. Santhosh, BJP national organising secretary, has said that the BJP would not need the support of Lingayats to win polls. I do not think such a learned man will make such a statement. However, if any party or any leader speaks ill of Lingayats and takes them for granted, then, the community will teach them a lesson,” he told journalists at his home in Ankali near Chikkodi.

He denied allegations that the BJP had neglected Lingayats. “The whole election process is being carried out under the instructions of B.S. Yediyurappa, the senior-most Lingayat leader in the party. Some individual leaders may have suffered injustice. But it does not mean that it has been done deliberately by the party,’‘ he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish that a Lingayat becomes the CM. But we will accept it if any leader from any community becomes the CM,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US