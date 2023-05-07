Any party that speaks ill of Lingayats will be taught a lesson, says Prabhakar Kore

May 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Any political party that speaks ill of Lingayats will be taught a lesson, Prabhakar Kore, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member, said on Saturday.

“I do not know if B.L. Santhosh, BJP national organising secretary, has said that the BJP would not need the support of Lingayats to win polls. I do not think such a learned man will make such a statement. However, if any party or any leader speaks ill of Lingayats and takes them for granted, then, the community will teach them a lesson,” he told journalists at his home in Ankali near Chikkodi.

He denied allegations that the BJP had neglected Lingayats. “The whole election process is being carried out under the instructions of B.S. Yediyurappa, the senior-most Lingayat leader in the party. Some individual leaders may have suffered injustice. But it does not mean that it has been done deliberately by the party,’‘ he said.

“I wish that a Lingayat becomes the CM. But we will accept it if any leader from any community becomes the CM,” he said.