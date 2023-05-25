HamberMenu
Any attempt to hamper development of State will not be tolerated, says Basavaraj Bommai

The former Chief Minister mocks the Siddaramaiah government and its exercise to fill vacant seats in the Cabinet

May 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Basavaraj Bommai advises new government led by the Congress to do politics that people will like

Basavaraj Bommai advises new government led by the Congress to do politics that people will like | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that any attempt to hamper the development of the State by the ruling disposition will not be tolerated.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony for voters in Shiggaon town, his constituency in Haveri district, on Thursday, he advised the new government led by the Congress to do politics that people will like.

“After the first Cabinet meeting, I was happy that all the guarantees announced by the Congress will be implemented. But when media persons asked them questions after the meeting, they tried to take shelter in history. When asked about when they will fulfil the guarantees, they said next meeting,” he said.

Mocking the new government and its exercise to fill vacant seats in the Cabinet, he likened the new Ministers to that of a newly married daughter-in-law who neither has the key of the locker nor responsibilities.

On the development works initiated by the previous government, he asked how can one stop pro-people development works such as college buildings, roads and industrial development. “If someone says that it is the work of our government, it is not right. It is the government of all the people of the State,” he said.

Referring to his earlier statement that after the election people will get nothing under the Congress government, he said that now it is becoming true as the Congress is putting conditions to fulfil its guarantees.

He also warned the Congress government against stopping development works initiated by the previous government and advised it not to stoop to low-level politics.

Mr. Bommai thanked the people of Shiggaon for reposing their their trust in him. He said that now that he has ample time, he will visit every street and village to meet them.

