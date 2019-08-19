Anxious moments for ministerial aspirants as list remains a secret

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is finally set to expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, more than three weeks after being sworn in. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Ministers will be held at the Raj Bhavan at 10.30 a.m.

Till Monday night, the Bharatiya Janata Party State leadership, including the Chief Minister, were yet to get the final list of legislators who would be inducted into the Ministry. According to sources in the party, the names of the new Ministers would be made known officially only on Tuesday morning.

All asked to attend

Playing it safe, the BJP has asked all its legislators to attend the swearing-in ceremony so that those chosen would be available on time. However, keeping the list as a closely guarded secret has created anxiety among the aspirants. There is speculation on what could be the choice of the BJP central leadership, which is known to pull off surprises.

There is a feeling among the party cadre that some of the legislators, who have built a strong political base in their constituencies, may also get ministerial opportunities though they are away from media glare.

Between 12 and 18

While there is no clarity on the number of the legislators being sworn in on Tuesday, sources said that it could be anywhere from 12 to 18. The central leadership is learnt to have decided to take up Cabinet expansion in a phased manner, instead of filling up all 34 ministerial berths at once.

Mr. Yediyurappa, 76, who took oath as Chief Minister on July 26, was in a spot without a ministerial team as he had to focus on relief work alone during the heavy floods in the State.

Flood impact

Floods had delayed the ministerial expansion further as he could not hold consultations with the party central leadership on the candidates to be inducted. However, he was able to go to Delhi and complete the process of consultations with the central leadership after the floods and rain fury subsided.