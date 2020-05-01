Anxiety grips Mandya villages after body brought from Mumbai cremated

The fear of novel coronavirus outbreak has gripped the residents of many villages in Pandavapura-K.R. Pet border of Mandya district following the cremation of the body of a Mumbai-settled autorickshaw driver at B. Kodagahalli near Melkote on April 24.

A 53-year-old man, native of Pandavapura and who had been residing in Santacruz, Mumbai, since past 15 years, had died of illness at V.N. Desai Government Hospital at Santacruz on April 23. His embalmed body was brought to the district in an ambulance provided by the same hospital on April 24. The cremation was held under the supervision of personnel deputed for COVID-19 duty.

The daughter (24), son-in-law (25) and grandson (two-years-and-seven-months old) of the deceased who accompanied the body from Mumbai (P-566, P-567 and P-568 respectively), and his another daughter staying in K.R. Pet (P-569) have tested positive for COVID-19. P-569, who had spent only sometime with the body during the cremation, has contracted the virus, which has ingrained a sense of insecurity and fear among the residents of surrounding villages.

According to the sources, the residents of B. Kodagahalli, Balighatta, Melkote, P. Hosahalli, Gujjagonahalli, Madenahalli, Narayanapura, Kanugoonahalli, Thalekere, Andanagowdana Koppalu, Challarahalli Koppalu, Basavanapura, Vasanthapura and surrounding areas are living under anxiety following the incident.

Furthermore, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh, Melkote legislator C.S. Puttaraju and others have strongly criticised the authorities for allowing cremation of the body in B. Kodagahalli.

In Pandavapura, Mr. Puttaraju told media persons that the cremation has sent shockwaves across Melkote Assembly segment.

No violations: DC

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh on Friday afternoon said that no protocols were violated in connection with the issue.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines permit the movement of ambulances and the body was embalmed. Hence, it could reach the district by passing several checkposts enroute Pandavapura taluk, he said.

A total of four persons [including the wife of the deceased] and seven persons had attended the cremation. All the seven have been placed under quarantine at the Morarji Desai Residential School.

The documents given by the Medical Officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and by V.N. Desai Hospital state that the man had died of cardiac arrest. Further, he had been suffering from anaemia and blood pressure. His son-in-law has been working with the loan department of ICICI bank and he often visited Wardha, Santacruz and other places, Mr. Venkatesh said.

The health officer concerned had taken the decision to allow the cremation as the body was embalmed and the people who accompanied it had documents with them. If the man had died of COVID-19, the authorities concerned [in Maharashtra] would not have allowed the relatives to take the body to Pandavapura, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned are contemplating contacting the officials concerned in Mumbai to gather more details about the deceased.