Anvitha scored 596 out of 600

April 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

D.N. Anvitha, a student of Vikasa Pre-University College in Shivamogga, has secured the second rank in the II PU exams in the Commerce stream. She scored 596 out of 600 in the final examinations.

Anvitha, a native of Mallesara village in Tirthahalli taluk, is the daughter of Nagaraj and Anasuya. The parents are agriculturists. They grow paddy and ginger. She had secured 607 of 625 in the SSLC examinations. A non-government organisation sponsored her education, appreciating her performance in SSLC.

Anvitha, speaking to journalists, said that she wants to take up competitive examinations and become an IAS officer. Nehashree M.J. of SVET Independent PU College scored 595 in the Commerce stream.

ADVERTISEMENT