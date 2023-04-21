ADVERTISEMENT

Anvitha scored 596 out of 600

April 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

D.N. Anvitha, a student of Vikasa Pre-University College in Shivamogga, has secured the second rank in the II PU exams in the Commerce stream. She scored 596 out of 600 in the final examinations.

Anvitha, a native of Mallesara village in Tirthahalli taluk, is the daughter of Nagaraj and Anasuya. The parents are agriculturists. They grow paddy and ginger. She had secured 607 of 625 in the SSLC examinations. A non-government organisation sponsored her education, appreciating her performance in SSLC.

Anvitha, speaking to journalists, said that she wants to take up competitive examinations and become an IAS officer. Nehashree M.J. of SVET Independent PU College scored 595 in the Commerce stream.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US