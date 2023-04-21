HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anvitha scored 596 out of 600

April 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

D.N. Anvitha, a student of Vikasa Pre-University College in Shivamogga, has secured the second rank in the II PU exams in the Commerce stream. She scored 596 out of 600 in the final examinations.

Anvitha, a native of Mallesara village in Tirthahalli taluk, is the daughter of Nagaraj and Anasuya. The parents are agriculturists. They grow paddy and ginger. She had secured 607 of 625 in the SSLC examinations. A non-government organisation sponsored her education, appreciating her performance in SSLC.

Anvitha, speaking to journalists, said that she wants to take up competitive examinations and become an IAS officer. Nehashree M.J. of SVET Independent PU College scored 595 in the Commerce stream.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.