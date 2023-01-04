ADVERTISEMENT

Anupam Agarwal takes charge in Kalaburagi

January 04, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Anupam Agarwal who took over as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Kalaburagi is a 2008-batch IPS officer

The Hindu Bureau

Anupam Agarwal taking charge as new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (North East Range) in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

Anupam Agarwal on Wednesday took over as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (North East Range). On his first day at office, Mr. Agarwal held a meeting with police officers.

Mr. Agarwal is a 2008-batch IPS officer, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He served as the Director of Karnataka Police Academy before coming here.

Earlier, he served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Davangere, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Belagavi, Superintendent of Police in Ramanagaram and Vijayapura and also as Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Though N. Satish Kumar was posted as Inspector-General of Police of North East Range last week, in a revised order on Monday, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms posted Mr. Agarwal as Deputy Inspector-General of Police (North East Range).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US