Anupam Agarwal takes charge in Kalaburagi

Anupam Agarwal who took over as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Kalaburagi is a 2008-batch IPS officer

January 04, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Anupam Agarwal taking charge as new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (North East Range) in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Anupam Agarwal taking charge as new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (North East Range) in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

Anupam Agarwal on Wednesday took over as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (North East Range). On his first day at office, Mr. Agarwal held a meeting with police officers.

Mr. Agarwal is a 2008-batch IPS officer, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He served as the Director of Karnataka Police Academy before coming here.

Earlier, he served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Davangere, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Belagavi, Superintendent of Police in Ramanagaram and Vijayapura and also as Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

Though N. Satish Kumar was posted as Inspector-General of Police of North East Range last week, in a revised order on Monday, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms posted Mr. Agarwal as Deputy Inspector-General of Police (North East Range).

