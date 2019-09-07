Anticipating bypolls, Ramesh Jarkiholi holds rally on home turf

In a show of strength and a build-up for the byelections, former Minister and disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi organised a rally in his hometown Gokak on Saturday and urged his supporters not to believe “vested interests who were maligning him using some pliable television channels.” He claimed that 10 more MLAs were in touch with him and “willing to resign”.

Mr. Ramesh said: “I urge you not to watch TV for the next few months, till a byelection is held for the Gokak Assembly seat.” He added that he had organised the Sankalpa Yatre rally to answer critics who had been alleging that he was on vacation in the Himalayas while his voters in Gokak were suffering from the floods.

The show of strength was also to send a message to his brother and political rival Satish Jarkiholi. Gokak city was full of banners and posters carrying his pictures alongside his brother-in-law Ambiraya Patil. Mr. Ramesh challenged Mr. Satish to win the next election from Yamakanamaradi.

Throughout the rally, Mr. Ramesh did not say which party he was joining, but dropped broad hints. “I have not decided on it yet. But Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has assured to help flood victims in Belagavi district and Gokak constituency and I will play an active part in flood relief and rehabilitation,” he said.

He promised people of Gokak “good news in a week”. He said that former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar had made a mistake by disqualifying him and 16 other MLAs. “But the disqualification does not mean we cannot contest. I will definitely contest the bypolls and I am sure you will elect me,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh claimed that 10 more MLAs from the Congress were in touch with him and were willing to resign from their party. “As many as seven of my supporters became Ministers and 14 became chairpersons of boards and corporations,” he said.

Later, Mr. Satish Jarkiholi responded by saying he would not attach any significance to Mr. Ramesh’s statements. “He is not a serious politician and I don’t take him seriously. I have said this earlier also,” he said. Mr. Satish said he would ensure that his younger brother Lakhan Jarkiholi would contest as a Congress candidate from Gokak and win.