Anti-tobacco rally taken out in Mandya

Students and Health Department employees distributing roses to people who were sighted smoking and chewing tobacco products in K.R. Pet town of Mandya district on Tuesday.

Students and Health Department employees distributing roses to people who were sighted smoking and chewing tobacco products in K.R. Pet town of Mandya district on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Gulabi Andolana’, an anti-tobacco campaign, was observed in K.R. Pet town of the district on Tuesday to create awareness among people about the dangers of consuming tobacco products.

M. Shivamurthy, tahsildar of K.R. Pet, flagged off the rally from the premises of the government hospital and requested people to say ‘no’ to the use of gutka, beedi, cigarette and other tobacco products. Explaining the adverse impact of tobacco on one’s health, he said, “Several thousands of people are losing their lives every year owing to oral cancer, lung cancer and other ailments because of the chewing or consumption of tobacco products”.

As part of the campaign, roses were given to people who were smoking beedis and cigarettes and chewing tobacco products.

Students, volunteers of non-governmental organisations and government employees participated in the campaign.

